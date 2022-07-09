 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

LHC approves Imran Riaz Khan's bail in Chakwal case

By
Shahid Hussain

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan poses with lawyers and colleagues from the media after receiving bail in Lahore, on July 9, 2022. — Twitter
Journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan poses with lawyers and colleagues from the media after receiving bail in Lahore, on July 9, 2022. — Twitter

  • LHC adjourns hearing in Chakwal case till July 19.
  • Case registered against Khan for speaking aginst institutions.
  • Lahore court discharges journalist in similar case.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Saturday approved the bail of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case registered against him in Punjab's Chakwal city.

A local court in Attock granted relief to the journalist in the early hours of Thursday, where it dismissed a treason case against him and ordered Khan's immediate release.

But the relief was short-lived as Chakwal police were waiting outside for him and they arrested the anchorperson as soon as he came out of the courtroom.

Related items

Today, however, he has secured bail from the LHC in the case registered against him in Chakwal on personal bail bonds. The case was lodged against Khan for speaking against institutions.

The anchorperson was also relieved in a similar case lodged against him at Lahore's Civil Lines Police Station as a judicial magistrate discharged him from the case.

The hearing in LHC

In today's hearing, LHC Justice Baqar Najafi told Khan that he "was not looking good in a beard". At this, the anchorperson replied that he would cut it off tomorrow after his sacrifice for Eid ul Adha is completed.

"Your lawyer has assured us that you will not issue statements which will make matters worse," the justice said.

Khan responded that every court he has gone to had provided relief to him.

"Don't make us (the courts) controversial," the justice said.

The anchorperson then assured the court that he will not issue any statement that would make matters worse for him.

After this, Justice Najafi approved Khan's bail and adjourned the hearing till July 19.

More From Pakistan:

I can, but I won't seek charges against restaurant hecklers: Ahsan Iqbal

I can, but I won't seek charges against restaurant hecklers: Ahsan Iqbal
PTI's 'mature' politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI's 'mature' politics saved Pakistan from Sri Lanka-like situation, claims Fawad Chaudhry
No differences in Q-league, Chaudhry Shujaat insists once more

No differences in Q-league, Chaudhry Shujaat insists once more
PMD releases Karachi rainfall data

PMD releases Karachi rainfall data
Yasir Hussain reveals his favourite party

Yasir Hussain reveals his favourite party
Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him
Four hours of continuous rain floods houses in Islamabad

Four hours of continuous rain floods houses in Islamabad
Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan

Ishaq Dar not to return to Pakistan in near future, reveals Shahid Khaqan
No institution becomes treasonous simply with an edict: ECP in response to Imran Khan

No institution becomes treasonous simply with an edict: ECP in response to Imran Khan
Six more die as heavy monsoon rains lash Karachi

Six more die as heavy monsoon rains lash Karachi

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce 'relief' for people as oil prices have come down: Maryam

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce 'relief' for people as oil prices have come down: Maryam

Latest

view all