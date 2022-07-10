 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Queen follows THIS strict dinner rule with future King, Prince George: Read On
Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen Elizabeth II has strict dinner rules for the royal household.

The prime and proper monarch, is very adamant about her family behaving at the dinner table, even if it's her great-grandchildren.

Gyles Brandreth told ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (July 7).

He said: “The Queen is my role model in all things. One of the things she won’t allow at the table with her grandchildren and indeed her great-grandchildren is mobile phones at mealtimes.

“She likes a formal, and I too like a fairly formal meal. It doesn’t mean to say you have to have a napkin.

“But you do have to sit at the table nicely and you certainly mustn’t eat with your mouth open!”

Etiquette expert William Hanson earlier told the Express: “When dining with Her Majesty, no one should begin until she begins eating; similarly, when the Queen’s cutlery goes into the finished position, everyone else should follow suit – regardless of whether there is food left on their own plates.

“Starting your meal before or ending it after the Queen would be noticed by others. At your own peril commit such a faux pas.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics
Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality

Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality
Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her
Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton's sister, is pregnant with third child

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Diana's wedding dress designer insults Meghan Markle

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case
Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt
Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Latest

view all