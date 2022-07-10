Weather update: Rain likely in Karachi on all three days of Eid ul Adha

Commuters ride on a motorbike along a road during rainfall in Karachi. Photo: AFP

Rain in Karachi on all three days of Eid ul Adha, says Met office.

Karachi can expect drizzle or light rain today.

Rain also forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala division, Sukkur, Jaffarabad, different cities in Balochistan.

The Meteorological department has issued a warning that a new system of monsoon winds will enter the country from today (Sunday), as Pakistan celebrates the first day of Eid ul Adha.



Rain is likely in coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi, and Balochistan on all three days of Eid ul Adha, the Met office forecast.

Karachi can expect drizzle or light rain in different parts of the city today.

Standing water, meanwhile, after the heavy rain spell in the city of the last few days has receded from most roads.



What's the rain situation in the rest of Pakistan?

In Islamabad, the Met department says cold winds are blowing with light sunshine and a low temperature.

Rain has also been forecast for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala division, Sukkur and Jaffarabad.



Meanwhile, it is continuing to rain Quetta and other different parts of Balochistan.

In the last 24 hours, four millimetres of rain was recorded in Quetta and maximum rainfall of 15mm was recorded in Panjgur. Around 9mm of rain was recorded in Muslim Bagh, 6mm in Barkhan, 3mm in Turbat and 2mm in Giwani. Light rain also fell in Lasbela and Sibi.



According to the Meteorological Department, thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Dalbandin, Muslim Bagh, Lasbela and Panjgur.