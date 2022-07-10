 
sports
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Pakistan cricket team members seen hugging each other at team hotel in Colombo.— Screengrab via Twitter/PCB
COLOMBO: The Pakistan Test cricket team celebrated the festival of Eid ul Adha with religious fervour after offering Eid prayers at the hotel in Colombo on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the team members and other officials wishing Eid Mubarak and hugging each other.

"Eid Mubarak from Colombo," read the PCB's tweet.

"The players offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the team hotel," it added.

Fans and supporters wished the players Eid in the comments section.

The Pakistani team is touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.

The first Test match will take place on July 16.

