 
sports
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

  • Pakistan to play three-day warm-up match.
  • The situation in Colombo is calm for now.
  • First Test will take place on July 16.

COLOMBO: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad kicked off their Sri Lanka Test tour Monday here at the Colts Cricket Club Ground.

The team will play a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the cricket ground before their first Test match against Sri Lanka, which will take place on July 16.

This will be the only three-day match that the Green Shirts will play after their training session at P Sara Oval was cancelled last Friday after Sri Lankan police imposed a curfew in some areas of Colombo ahead of violent protests against the government.

Related items

The team arrived in the island nation last Thursday and suffered a setback as a player support personnel of the squad tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent into five days of isolation.

The situation in Colombo, however, is now stable and the players will continue their tour as scheduled.

The people have been protesting in Sri Lanka against the worst economic crisis that the country has seen, demanding the president’s resignation for being responsible.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, the prime minister's office said on Monday after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men.

Leaders of the protest movement have said crowds would keep occupying the residences of the president and prime minister in Colombo until they finally quit office.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city, was calm on Monday as hundreds of people strolled into the president's secretariat and residence and toured the colonial-era buildings. Police made no attempt to stop anyone.

More From Sports:

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win
WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'
What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?

What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?
Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo
PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains

PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains
Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen

Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen
PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider
KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI
Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19
‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

Latest

view all