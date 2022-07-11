Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

File Footage

Liam Payne and Aliana Mawla have broken up just weeks after they started dating following the singer’s dramatic break with fiancée Maya Henry.

An insider spilled to The Sun that Mawla has returned to Miami after she went to the UK with the former One Direction band member in May.

“To say they were boyfriend and girlfriend is far too strong but they were obviously seeing each other,” the source revealed.

“They both had fun but it's fizzed out and are now both very much single,” the insider added. “There's no bad blood.”

This comes after the reports emerged that the Strip That Down singer is back together with his ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer, 9 years after their split.

Payne was captured leaving Nobu Hotel in London's Shoreditch with Peazer last month sparking the reconciliation rumours.

A source said at the time as per Daily Mail, “Liam has always had strong feelings for Danielle and was gutted when they split all those years ago.”

“They ended their relationship on good terms and are enjoying spending time together now, including on Sunday night,” the statement added.



