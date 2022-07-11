 
sports
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Reuters

Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after smashing a double century at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 11, 2022. — Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket Board
Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after smashing a double century at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 11, 2022. — Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket Board

  • Sri Lanka level series 1-1 against Australia.
  • Dinesh Chandimal smashes maiden double hundred.
  • Prabath Jayasuriya claims 12 wickets in dream debut.

COLOMBO: Dinesh Chandimal smashed a maiden double hundred and Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets in a dream debut to script Sri Lanka's series-levelling victory by an innings and 39 runs in the second test against Australia on Monday.

Sri Lanka, beaten inside three days in the series opener, amassed 554 all out after five of their six batsmen smashed 50-plus scores to fetch a handy lead of 190.

Chandimal provided the bedrock with a career-best 206 not out, smashing 16 fours and five sixes in the first double hundred by a Sri Lanka batter against Australia.

Related items

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, who claimed 6-118 in the first innings, returned to bundle out Australia for 151 with figures of 6-59.

The tourists had began well with opener David Warner (24) and Usman Khawaja (29) batting positively.

Ramesh Mendis dismissed Warner lbw before the tea before Jayasuriya rocked the tourists with a two-wicket over after the break.

Khawaja offered a bat-pad catch while Steve Smith was dismissed lbw for a duck.

Travis Head made five before Ramesh spun a delivery past the bat to hit the top of the off-stump as Australia, from 49 for no loss, slumped to 74-4.

Jayasuriya sent back Marnus Labuschagne (32) and then dismissed Cameron Green (23) and Mitchell Starc in the same over to effectively seal the match in Sri Lanka's favour.

Earlier, wasted reviews returned to haunt Australia after Sri Lanka resumed on 431-6.

Mitchell Swepson trapped Ramesh plumb lbw but Australia's appeal was turned down and the tourists could not challenge the decision having used up all three reviews on Sunday.

Starc (4-89) swung back a fuller delivery to eventually remove Mendis lbw for 29.

Debutants Maheesh Theekshana and Jayasuriya lost their off-stumps to Pat Cummins and Starc respectively but Chandimal was preparing a late assault at the other end.

Having reached 185, Chandimal smashed Starc for a boundary and followed it with back-to-back sixes to bring up the first double hundred by a Sri Lanka batter against Australia.

The batsman dropped to his knees and held his arms aloft soaking in applause from the crowd.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tested positive for COVID-19 and was substituted by Oshada Fernando, who had played a similar role when Angelo Mathews tested positive during the series opener.

More From Sports:

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi
Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win
WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'
What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?

What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?
Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo
PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains

PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains
Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen

Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen
PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

Latest

view all