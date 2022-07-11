 
Showbiz
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid 

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan continued the tradition to greet his fans, gathered outside his bungalow Mannat, on the occasion of Eid ul Adha on Sunday,

The superstar, 56, stepped out on the balcony of his home in Mumbai with his youngest son AbRam Khan and greeted fans on the special occasion.

The Chennai Express actor was dressed in a white t-shirt with denim and completed his looks with shades. Meanwhile, junior Khan sported a red t-shirt with black pants.

In the latest photos and videos, the father-son duo was seen waving at fans and giving a thumbs-up sign. Celebrating Khan’s adorable gesture, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Wasn’t expecting this. Just made my day .” Another fan wrote, “Chand nazar aya.”

“ShahRukhKhan & #AbRam came together to add “chaar chaand” to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022,” commented another.

On the work front, the Happy New Year star has two big films in his kitty - Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Jawan with Nayanthara.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot
Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe
Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet
Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi
Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love
Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Latest

view all