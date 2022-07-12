 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

  • Dua Zahra's younger sister requests older sibling to return home.
  • “Both of us sisters are missing you [Dua]. We have not celebrated Eid yet,” she says. 
  • She pleads with Dua to come back so that they could celebrate Eid ul Adha together.

KARACHI: In her message on Eid ul Adha, Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requested her older sibling to return home as the family has not yet celebrated Eid.

In the heartbreaking video, which is doing the rounds on social media, Dua's sister could be seen sobbing and requesting  Dua to return home so that the family could celebrate Eid ul Adha together.

Related items

Her younger sister, with tears brimming in her eyes, could be heard saying: “Both of us sisters are missing you [Dua]. We have not celebrated Eid yet.”

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Replying to her father’s questions, who does not appear on the screen, Dua's sister asked her sibling to “return home.”

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you'

A day earlier, Mehdi Kazmi, Dua's father, recorded a message for his daughter on Eid ul Adha, praying that this festival would be the last one without his daughter.

"Your sisters are waiting for you, your mother cries for you and I am waiting impatiently for you," said Kazmi while addressing Dua.

He said that it is impossible to live without Dua. "We love you and I am not upset with you," he added.

Making a prayer, Dua's father said he hopes these days pass as quickly as possible. "You will get more love and affection than before," said Kazmi.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha

Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha
Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator

Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator
Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad
Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage
PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms
Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high
PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

Latest

view all