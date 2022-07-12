 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Ashraf Malkham
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing a meeting at the PM Office. — Twitter/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday summoned a summary from the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum recommending a reduction in the price of petroleum products after the oil price decreased in the international market.

The PM summoned a summary for a reduction in the oil prices while chairing a meeting at the PM Office. The meeting was attended by officials from OGRA and other ministries and departments.

“People have made sacrifices they should reap the benefits of this,” PM was quoted by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter. She also quoted the PM as saying that the people have gone through difficult times and it is their right to get the “complete benefit” of the price reduction.

“The price reduction seen internationally should be transferred to the people with full transparency,” said the PM. He assured the nation that his government will continue to work to reduce the inflation that was imposed due to the actions of his predecessor.

The directives came two days ahead of the fortnightly summary presented to the prime minister on prices of the petroleum products. The government notifies changes in oil prices on the 1st and 15th of each month.

PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

MQM-P's Wasim Akhtar asks Zardari, Bilawal to look at 'incompetence' of Sindh govt

Imran Khan claims coalition parties came to power to finish their corruption cases

Sindh CM directs authorities concerned to drain out rainwater from Karachi streets

WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home

Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha

Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator

Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms

