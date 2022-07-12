Cameron Diaz talks acting comeback following yearlong hiatus

 
Cameron Diaz recently got candid about her plans for an acting comeback following her year-long hiatus.

Eight years since her last movie, The Other Woman actress is coming out of retirement to make a Netflix movie with her Annie costar Jamie Foxx titled Back in Action

Diaz stepped away from her Hollywood career to focus on family and start her Avaline wine company.

She told CBS Saturday Morning co-host Dana Jacobson about leaving her career behind, "When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works and it's consumed your whole life for so long."

"It's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole? And I did that," said Diaz.

Diaz, who's known for movies like Charlie's Angels, Shrek, Bad Teacher, and more, admitted she does find herself missing certain parts of the filmmaking process.

"I miss aspects of acting or making movies. Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it's a different lifestyle. And you kind of have to be ready to do that," she explained.


