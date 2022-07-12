GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

Formula GIK team. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: Students from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have secured first place in Britain’s student engineering competition “Formula Student” for the virtual software they created.

The students secured the top position by defeating students from 34 countries.

Ashir Junaid, the team leader for Formula GIK, told Geo News that their 24-member society developed the software within two months with sheer hard work.

"We are proud of making Pakistan famous all over the world," said Junaid.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement that the provincial government was proud of the students for raising Pakistan’s flag high internationally.