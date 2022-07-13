Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30

Residents commute through a flooded street during the monsoon season, in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. — Reuters

KARACHI: Heavy monsoon rains killed at least 29 people in Karachi over the course of the last few days, officials said as the city continues to recover from its paralysed condition after the dangerous first spell of rain.



The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh said 47 people died from July 4-11, with 29 alone from the port city and 26 deaths from electrocution.

Pakistan Meteorological Department chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that the city is expected to receive 60mm to 70mm rains during the next three to four days.

Talking to Geo News, the chief meteorologist warned that the torrential rains under the influence of the second monsoon spell may generate urban flooding in the port city.



He warned of heavy rains in interior Sindh from tomorrow (Thursday).

Sarfaraz observed that Karachi received over 342mm of rain from July 5 to 11. He maintained that the country has received "above normal" rainfall from July 5 till now.

Sindh govt claims roads clear

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, meanwhile, had claimed that rainwater from 90% of the city has been drained out and roads have been cleared.

The information minister said that the rainwater accumulated in the old city area will be drained out soon.



A man with a baby sits on a bench while children play amid flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. — Reuters

Reacting to the opposition parties’ criticism of the Sindh government over the post-rain situation in the province, he maintained that the political parties were point-scoring ahead of the local body elections.



The roads across the city were inundated with water a day earlier after heavy downpours continued for the second day (Tuesday), bringing life to a complete halt.

MQM-P reacts

Meanwhile, former Karachi mayor and MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar held Sindh and federal governments responsible for the post-rains situation in Karachi.



He maintained that the fate of the city will not change until the devolution of power to the grassroots.

'Vigorous monsoon activity’

As the intermittent heavy rains wrought havoc in Karachi during the past two days, the PMD on Tuesday forecast more widespread rains in Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab from July 14 to 17.

"Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday)," said the PMD in a statement.

The PMD further said that rains will not only hit Sindh but will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

"Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17."



It said that more intermittent rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, MB Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur on July 13 to 15 with occasional intervals.

Urban flooding

The PMD warned that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from July 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala will likely be affected by urban flooding from July 13 to 14.

"Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of the Kirthar Range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to 16, and in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and 14," the press release stated.

The PMD said that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.

"Travellers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period."