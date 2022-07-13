 
sports
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Pakistans Test batter Fawad Alam hits a shot during a practice match at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, on July 13, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
  • Sri Lanka imposes "state of emergency", creating uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour.
  • Pakistan Test tour was to begin from July 16.
  • Sources say PCB closely following situation and is in contact with Sri Lanka Cricket.

KARACHI: Pakistan's Test tour of Sri Lanka is in danger after the island nation's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a "state of emergency".

The decision came after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from the country. He fled the island nation to the Maldives via a military plane, prompting further protests amid an economic crisis.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka to play a Test series comprising two matches from July 16. The two teams will play matches in Galle and Colombo.

The Green Caps are playing on the last day (today) of a warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo amid city-wide protests.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is closely following the situation and is in contact with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The Test tour will continue as planned so far.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is also likely to lose hosting rights of Asia Cup 2022 following the economic and political crisis in the country. Reports suggest that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is preparing to host the Asian event.  

