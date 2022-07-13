 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC declares navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

An outside view of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC website
An outside view of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

  • Islamabad High Court rules construction on Navy golf course "illegal".
  • IHC gives detailed verdict in case Margalla Hills National Park encroachments.
  • IHC had, on January 11 this year, issued a short order in same case.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued its written verdict in a case declaring the construction of the navy golf course in the federal capital illegal.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a detailed judgment in the case relating to encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park. The report of the Islamabad-based environment commission has also been included in the detailed decision.

The court declared the construction of the Navy golf course illegal and ordered an inquiry by the Ministry of Defence.

Related items

The court ordered the defence secretary to conduct a forensic audit of the Navy golf club to assess the damage to the national treasury.

The IHC also rejected the ownership claim of the Pakistan Army Directorate on 8,068 acres of land in the National Park and declared the lease agreement of the Pakistan Army Farms Directorate with Monal Restaurant illegal.

State and government officials have a duty to protect Margalla Hills, and the state has a responsibility to take action against those who violate the fundamental rights of the people, the court ruled.

The involvement of a state agency in the desecration of the Margalla Hills' protected area is ironic, the court ruled, adding that this was an ideal case of undermining the rule of law.

The court ruled that the state had a duty to take steps to repair the damage to Margalla Hills to prevent further destruction.

The IHC had earlier, on January 11 this year, issued a short order in the same case.

More From Pakistan:

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer

Fire at Guddu power plant causes Rs15b loss to national exchequer
Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

WEF report says Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index

WEF report says Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index
PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election

PTI moves ECP alleging pre-poll rigging in Punjab by-election
Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation

Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation
Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30

Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi, killing nearly 30
Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN

Pakistan population expected to see 56% rise by 2050: UN
Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall
GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition
Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people

Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people
PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon
PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all