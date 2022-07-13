 
Karachi rains: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari speaks in PPP govt's support

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. — Instagram/@bakhtawarbz
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto says Sindh govt prepared beforehand by clearing hundreds of drains last month.
  • "PPP Sindh government was on-site 24/7 (rain needs to stop before clearing)," she adds. 
  • She says most developed cities have flooded due to climate change and Karachi is no exception.

Following the situation in Karachi after the heavy rains that wreaked havoc on the metropolis and brought life to a standstill, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, spoke in support of the provincial government after it faced heavy backlash, saying it prepared in advance "as much as humanly possible".

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar said most developed cities have flooded over the years due to climate change that has resulted in unprecedented rain.

"Karachi is no exception and just broke its own record (more accurate to say floods). PPP Sindh government was on-site 24/7 (rain needs to stop before clearing)," she added. 

Bakhtawar claimed that the Sindh government prepared beforehand by clearing hundreds of storm drains last month, adding that the "rest is purposefully misleading and ignorant politics".

Comparing the Sindh government with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's and Balochistan's, she said that "KP drowned yet not in headlines. Also Balochistan. Compare where their CMs and ministers were in the last 24 hours vs Karachi."

