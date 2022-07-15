 
entertainment
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who recently reunited with the Hollywood star at a rock show, has amazed fans with her stunning outfit.

Camille Vasquez, who got famous during Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation trial, partly thanks to rumours that she and the actor were actually dating. 

Depp and Vasquez recently caught up in a much more casual setting: a Jeff Beck show in Prague, with the video going viral on places like Instagram. Check it out for yourself, and Vasquez’s A+ outfit.

Vasquez looked smashing in denim bell bottoms and a silk top, attracting massive applause from fans.

It’s almost hard to recognize Camille Vasquez out of her work attire. But she’s a normal person like the rest of us, and is going to have more casual outfits in places like a concert.

Camille's video is circulating online, and shows Depp with a group of people at one of his recent concerts with Jeff Beck in Prague.

However, Depp's fans and other social media users are showering praise on Camille Vasquez for her new look.

