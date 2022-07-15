Committee formed to deliberate moving against PTI leadership under Article 6: information minister

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference in Islamabad on July 15, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the formation of a committee which will deliberate whether treason proceedings under Article 6 should be initiated against PTI’s top leadership, including the party’s chairman, Imran Khan.

In a press conference, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the federal cabinet approved the formation of a committee under Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The information minister said the cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, welcomed the Supreme Court’s detailed judgment in a suo motu case related to the ruling of the National Assembly’s former deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against then-PM Khan.

“A special committee has been formed under the chairmanship of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar [...] which will present its suggestions in the next meeting of the federal cabinet,” she said.

In the detailed judgment, the court noted that no inquiry was ordered into the matter to ascertain the nature or extent of involvement of any person in Pakistan to seek or receive the support of a foreign state to move the no-confidence motion.

Moreover, in an additional note, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel observed that President Arif Alvi, then PM Khan, then NA speaker Asad Qaiser, ex-deputy speaker, and former law minister Chaudhry had violated their authority and left it up to the parliamentarians to decide whether their acts could be prosecuted under Article 6.

Tayyaba Gul case

Talking about the case of Tayyaba Gul, who has claimed that she was asked to stay at the Prime Minister's House for nearly 20 days during Khan’s tenure, Aurangzeb said a commission has been formed to probe the matter.

“The PM's Office contacted Tayyaba Gul, and according to her, she was abducted and held captive at the PM's House for 18 days,” the information minister said.

Aurangzeb said Gul had launched a complaint on the PM’s Portal, but instead of listening to her issues related to sexual harassment and sexual abuse, the woman was called to the PM's House and "held captive".

Gul, who has accused former NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal of sexual harassment, has alleged that former premier Khan used her videos to have his National Accountability Bureau cases closed and blackmailed the then-opposition.

She has claimed that NAB turned against her when she refused to join Iqbal in a flat.

Gul alleges when she lodged a complaint on the prime minister’s portal, she was called by then principal secretary Azam Khan to the PM’s House.

