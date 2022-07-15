 
sports
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Sports Desk

‘King’ Babar Azam wins over fans with Virat Kohli gesture

By
Sports Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the toss during the T20 World Cup. — Twitter/File
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the toss during the T20 World Cup. — Twitter/File

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam late Thursday night came out in support of ex-Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch in his career.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar said, in posts he uploaded on all of his social media platforms. In the posts, he uploaded a picture of him and Kohli from the T20 World Cup 2021.

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

Related items

With a number of in-form batsmen pushing for a top-order berth, Kohli's place in the T20 squad has been questioned, especially ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As Babar showcased true sportsmanship and went beyond the India-Pakistan hostility to back the Indian skipper, Twitter heaped praise on the captain of the Men In Green.

‘Hero’

‘Legend’

‘Power of sports’

‘Best thing I read today’

‘King for a reason’

‘Class act’

‘Pure class’

‘From one king to another’

‘Beautiful gesture’

‘Class recognises class’


More From Sports:

Veteran cricketer Aamir Sohail says big bucks 'good for cricket'

Veteran cricketer Aamir Sohail says big bucks 'good for cricket'
Babar Azam gives advice to out-of-form Virat Kohli

Babar Azam gives advice to out-of-form Virat Kohli
PAK vs ENG: ECB's recce team to inspect arrangements in Pakistan ahead of tour

PAK vs ENG: ECB's recce team to inspect arrangements in Pakistan ahead of tour

PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship

PBF eyes medals in Asian Bodybuilding Championship
India's Virat Kohli absent from T20 squad for West Indies

India's Virat Kohli absent from T20 squad for West Indies
Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle

Pak vs SL: Babar Azam ‘gearing’ up for Galle
Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series

Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka announces squad for Pakistan Test series
Spin vs spin as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Test opener

Spin vs spin as Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in Test opener
Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games

Snooker player Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for quarter-finals in World Games
Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour

Pak vs SL: 'State of emergency' spreads uncertainty around Pakistan Test tour
India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking
Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Latest

view all