‘King’ Babar Azam wins over fans with Virat Kohli gesture

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the toss during the T20 World Cup. — Twitter/File

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam late Thursday night came out in support of ex-Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch in his career.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar said, in posts he uploaded on all of his social media platforms. In the posts, he uploaded a picture of him and Kohli from the T20 World Cup 2021.

Former captain Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

With a number of in-form batsmen pushing for a top-order berth, Kohli's place in the T20 squad has been questioned, especially ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia.



The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As Babar showcased true sportsmanship and went beyond the India-Pakistan hostility to back the Indian skipper, Twitter heaped praise on the captain of the Men In Green.

‘Hero’

‘Legend’

‘Power of sports’

‘Best thing I read today’

‘King for a reason’

‘Class act’

‘Pure class’

‘From one king to another’

‘Beautiful gesture’

‘Class recognises class’



