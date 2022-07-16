Pakistan get first breakthrough courtesy Shaheen Afridi in first Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@Middlesex_CCC

GALLE: Pakistan got their first breakthrough on Saturday courtesy Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first Test against Sri Lanka being played at the Galle International Stadium.

Afridi bowled out Dimuth Karunaratne at the end of the third over to put the Men in Green off to a good start.



Sri Lanka decided to bat first after winning the toss in the opening game of the two-match Test series against Pakistan.



All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is making his Test debut for Pakistan. Ahead of the toss, Agha presented the debut cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Batting coach Mohammad Yousuf (L) presents the debut cap to all-rounder Salman Ali Agha. — Pakistan Cricket Board

Yasir Shah and Mohammad Nawaz have also made their return to the playing XI.

The Test series is being played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunartne (c) Oshanda Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya