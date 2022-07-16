After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli

England great Kevin Pietersen (left) and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. — Instagram

England great Kevin Pietersen Saturday threw his weight behind former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was dropped for the Men In Blue’s upcoming series after his lacklustre performance.

“You go big guy! People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket. And they’re some of the best players that have played the game,” Pietersen said on Instagram, responding to Kohli’s post.

The former Indian skipper had posted a photo with a backdrop of an inspirational quote.

In his post on Instagram, Kohli said: “Perspective.” He was referring to the quote behind him that read: “What If I fall? Oh, but my darling, what if you fly.”

Later, in a separate post, Pietersen told Kohli that there’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. You’ll be back,” he said.

Before Pietersen, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also shared a supporting message for the ex-Indian skipper, saying: "This too shall pass. Stay strong.”



Kohli has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019, with his future now a matter of intense public debate in his cricket-obsessed country.

With a number of in-form batsmen pushing for a top-order berth, Kohli's place in the T20 squad has been questioned, especially ahead of this year's World Cup in Australia.

He was also dropped for India’s upcoming West Indies tour.

The national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup.