200 CNICs recovered from PTI worker in Lahore ahead of by-polls

The identity cards which were recovered from the PTI worker in Lahore. — Geo News

LAHORE: As many as 200 identity cards were recovered Saturday from Khalid Sindhu, a PTI worker, from Lahore's Factory Area just a day before the crucial by-elections in the city's four constituencies.

The police said that Sindhu was planning to buy votes through ID cards in the PP-168 constituency.

He bought the voters' ID cards in several union councils (UCs) of PP-168, Lahore, in exchange for money.

Police said that Sindhu revealed that some people demanded Rs2,000 and others Rs3,000 in exchange for their ID cards. Following his arrest, police registered a case against the PTI worker.

Punjab will witness intense political activity tomorrow (Sunday) as the make-or-break by-elections on 20 provincial constituencies will take place — that will decide who will become the next chief minister of the province.



The 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 — which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities — for voting against PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.