 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Army to act as ‘Quick Response Force’ during Punjab by-polls: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Pakistan Army troops can be seen in a military vehicle during reconnaissance at most sensitive constituencies ahead of the Punjab by-polls, on July 16, 2022. — ISPR
Pakistan Army troops can be seen in a military vehicle during reconnaissance at most sensitive constituencies ahead of the Punjab by-polls, on July 16, 2022. — ISPR

  • Pakistan Army conducts reconnaissance ahead of by-polls.
  • Army to perform duties as per ECP directions, ISPR says.
  • By-election on 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies tomorrow.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops will perform only “Quick Reaction Force” duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling on July 17 (tomorrow), the military’s media wing said Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement today, said that troops carried out reconnaissance at the most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in the province.

The ISPR said the reconnaissance was carried out in line with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In light of the political tensions ahead of the by-polls, the government has also decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) in addition to Rangers personnel.

The government has also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.

Related items

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned PTI Chairman Imran Khan against disrupting the peaceful proceedings of tomorrow’s by-elections by inciting riots or violence.

“The law will take its due course if anyone tries to sabotage the writ of the state by indulging in unlawful activities,” the minister said in a tweet.

Punjab will witness intense political activity tomorrow as the make-or-break by-elections on 20 hotly-contested provincial constituencies will take place — that will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 — which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities — for voting against PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.

More From Pakistan:

'Politics of service' will win in by-elections, says CM Hamza Shahbaz

'Politics of service' will win in by-elections, says CM Hamza Shahbaz

Imran Khan terms 'U-turns' crucial for political leaders, generals

Imran Khan terms 'U-turns' crucial for political leaders, generals
All eyes on Punjab as 'make-or-brake' by-polls take place tomorrow

All eyes on Punjab as 'make-or-brake' by-polls take place tomorrow
LHC allows parties to bring polling agents from outside constituency

LHC allows parties to bring polling agents from outside constituency
200 CNICs recovered from PTI worker in Lahore ahead of by-polls

200 CNICs recovered from PTI worker in Lahore ahead of by-polls
Is Reham Khan getting married for the third time?

Is Reham Khan getting married for the third time?
Meet Afsheen Gul, Pakistani girl whose life was saved by Indian doctor

Meet Afsheen Gul, Pakistani girl whose life was saved by Indian doctor
PTI leader, who escaped custody, removed from Lahore’s limits: DIG operations

PTI leader, who escaped custody, removed from Lahore’s limits: DIG operations
Imran Khan, PTI should refrain from inciting riots tomorrow, Rana Sanaullah warns

Imran Khan, PTI should refrain from inciting riots tomorrow, Rana Sanaullah warns
'Covid positive,' says Maryam Nawaz

'Covid positive,' says Maryam Nawaz
Sheikh Rasheed warns establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls

Sheikh Rasheed warns establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls
'Turncoats': 11 MPAs from Punjab who won 2018 polls independently

'Turncoats': 11 MPAs from Punjab who won 2018 polls independently

Latest

view all