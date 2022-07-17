PP-125 Jhang by-election result 2022

PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela, PML-N candidate Faisal Hayat Jabboana and independent candidate Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch. — File

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-125 constituency of Jhang, PML-N has fielded Faisal Hayat Jabboana, PTI gave the ticket to Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela, and Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch is contesting independently.

Latest election result in PP-125

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Faisal Hayat Jabboana

728 PTI

Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela

1300

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





