PP-125 Jhang by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-125 constituency of Jhang, PML-N has fielded Faisal Hayat Jabboana, PTI gave the ticket to Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela, and Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch is contesting independently.
Latest election result in PP-125
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Faisal Hayat Jabboana
|728
|PTI
|Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela
|1300
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.