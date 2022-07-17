PP-158 Lahore by-election result 2022

— Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-158 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Rana Ahsan Sharafat, while PTI gave the ticket to Mian Akram Usman.

Latest election result in PP-158

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Rana Ahsan Sharafat

541 PTI

Mian Akram Usman

752

The above result is preliminary and unofficial.






