PP-158 Lahore by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-158 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Rana Ahsan Sharafat, while PTI gave the ticket to Mian Akram Usman.
Latest election result in PP-158
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Rana Ahsan Sharafat
|541
|PTI
|Mian Akram Usman
|752
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.