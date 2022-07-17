PP-167 Lahore by-election result 2022

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Nazir Ahmed Chohan (right) while PTI has fielded Shabbir Gujjar (left) — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-167 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Nazir Ahmed Chohan, while PTI gave the ticket to Shabbir Gujjar.

Latest election result in PP-167

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Nazir Ahmed Chohan

4549 PTI

Shabbir Gujjar

7271

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





