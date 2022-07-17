PP-168 Lahore by-election result 2022

PML-N’s Saad Rafique (left) and PTI’s Malik Asad Ali Khokhar (right). — Geo.tv/File

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-168 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, while PTI gave the ticket to Malik Nawaz Awan.

Latest election result in PP-168

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Malik Asad Ali Khokhar

9101 PTI

Malik Nawaz Awan

5138

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.





