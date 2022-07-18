 
world
Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Reena Varma, 90, visits Pakistan after 75 years. —Facebook/ Reena Vamra
Reena Varma, 90, visits Pakistan after 75 years. —Facebook/ Reena Vamra

A 90-year-old Indian woman's dream came true when Pakistan allowed her to visit her ancestral home in Rawalpindi which she had to leave in 1947 at the age of 15, reported Tribune India.

Reena Chhibber Varma reached Wagah-Attari border on Saturday, visiting the country after 75 years.

Teary-eyed, Varma left for Rawalpindi as soon as she entered Pakistan. She is to visit Prem Niwas, her school, and her old friends.

The Pune woman published a video on social media where she said her family lived on the Devi College Road in Rawalpindi before the partition.

She shared that her elder siblings had Muslim friends.

“Before partition, there were no such issues of Hindus and Muslims. This happened after the partition,” she said.

She added that both the countries should work on easing the visa restrictions for people on both sides.

In a goodwill gesture, the Pakistan High Commission in India has issued a three-month visa to the woman.

After Varma shared her wish to visit Pakistan on social media, Sajjad Haider, a Pakistani citizen, captured and sent her pictures of her ancestral home.

