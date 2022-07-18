Pakistani bodybuilder beats Indian counterpart in bodybuilding championship

Pakistan's Shahzad Qureshi beat his Indian counterpart — Naresh — to win the gold medal in the master-class 80kg+ category in the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship.



Shahzad, Uzbekistan's Umar, and India's Naresh contested in the last phase of the master-class category. Shahzad's poses were declared the best among them and he was named the gold medalist.

"I am happy to win a gold medal for Pakistan," said Shahzad in a video message.

"I worked really hard to reach this stage. When I was receiving the gold medal, Pakistan's national anthem was playing; I can't explain my feelings," the bodybuilder added.

Shahzad Qureshi (C) posing with his gold medal and trophy along with his colleague Fazal Ilahi (R). — Geo Super

On the other hand, Umar Shahzad of Pakistan bagged a silver medal in the Junior 70kg+ category. In this category, India's Suresh Bala Kumar bagged gold, whereas Chingkhingganba Athokpam won bronze.

Speaking in a video, Umar thanked Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) for giving him the opportunity to contest in the competition.

"I am glad that I won this medal for Pakistan. There is a lot of hard work and sacrifices behind me but Alhamdulillah this achievement has given me immense confidence," he said.

Silver Medalist Umar Shahzad. — Geo Super

Moreover, Arsalan Baig bagged a bronze medal for Pakistan in the model and physique category of the competition.

Fazal Ilahi secured the sixth position in the master-class 80kg+ category, Mohammad Azeem took the sixth position in the master-class 70kg+ category, and Mudassar Khan managed to bag the fifth position in the model and physique category of the event.

On this occasion, PBF's secretary Sohail Anwar congratulated bodybuilders for hoisting Pakistan's flag high.

"They [bodybuilders] deserve all the credit for this performance," Anwar said.

"They put in a lot of hard work to reach here and win medals. We back our athletes and pray for their continuous performances. Congratulations Pakistan," the secretary added.