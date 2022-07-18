Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson, who is set to welcome his second baby with Khloe Kardashian, still has not paid child support to his baby mama Maralee Nichols.



Last year, the NBA star cheated on Khloe and welcomed son Theo with fitness trainer Maralee.

Maralee has disclosed that Tristan was not paying child support to her.

The Sun, quoted a source as saying recently, “Maralee told friends that Tristan still isn't paying child support."

The report further says, “And [he] wants to battle this out in court."

Maralee has demanded the basketball player pay about $47,000 per month and $1 million in legal fees.

Meanwhile, according to the US Magazine, Tristan, who has moved to California from Texas, has allegedly never met his son from Nichols.

The magazine had reported in June, “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”