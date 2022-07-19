 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt tribute for Priyanka on her 40th birthday, ‘jewel of July’

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18. Her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, honored his wife with a sweet tribute and gave fans a glimpse into the starlet’s beachside birthday bash.

On Monday, the Runaway singer, 29, posted an adorable slideshow of their romantic getaway and showered love on the Quantico actress in a heartfelt caption of the post.


He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart icon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

The Unfinished author commented, “Love of my life.”

In one of the pictures, the Jealous crooner seemed to be holding up a sign that also called Priyanka ‘The Jewel of July’ and said that she had been ‘est. in 1982’.

Other snaps showed the White Tiger and the Close singer sharing a romantic moment on the beach, and in the evening, enjoying a fireworks display. He also shared a picture of Priyanka holding up a card that reads, "Happy Birthday Priyanka, 80's baby!"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January.

