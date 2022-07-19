WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary

Noor Mukadam's mother (left) and Noor Mukadam. — Screengrab from viral video/Twitter

A video message of the mother of Noor Mukadam — the 27-year-old who was brutally murdered in Islamabad last year — has been making the rounds on social media ahead of the young woman's first death anniversary.



"It will be a year after Noor separated from us on July 20," Noor's mother said as the video opens. She said she and her family and relatives knew how they have spent the last one year.

"We haven't slept at night and haven't found comfort during the day either since our daughter left."



She requested all women to gather at F9 park on Wednesday, July 20, to be by her side in remembering Noor and stand up for the safety of their daughters.

She said that she doesn't want any other girl or daughter to witness the same fate as Noor.

The murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of her killer Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

After a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — Zahir was arrested with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.

According to Noor's father, Zahir killed Noor with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The trial officially kicked off on October 20, 2021, when Zahir was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court. Besides him, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Zahoor.

The trial comprised 25 hearings in total, while Zahir tried to prove himself mentally ill throughout the trial. The trial court declared him physically and mentally fit, and later sentenced him to death. However, the sentence hasn't been executed as yet and the convicts have appealed against the sentences awarded to them.