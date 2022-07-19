 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Noor Mukadam's mother sends message ahead of first death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Noor Mukadams mother (left) and Noor Mukadam. — Screengrab from viral video/Twitter
Noor Mukadam's mother (left) and Noor Mukadam. — Screengrab from viral video/Twitter

A video message of the mother of Noor Mukadam — the 27-year-old who was brutally murdered in Islamabad last year — has been making the rounds on social media ahead of the young woman's first death anniversary.

"It will be a year after Noor separated from us on July 20," Noor's mother said as the video opens. She said she and her family and relatives knew how they have spent the last one year.

Related items

"We haven't slept at night and haven't found comfort during the day either since our daughter left."

She requested all women to gather at F9 park on Wednesday, July 20, to be by her side in remembering Noor and stand up for the safety of their daughters.

She said that she doesn't want any other girl or daughter to witness the same fate as Noor.

The murder

Twenty-seven-year-old Noor was found dead at the residence of her killer Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

After a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on behalf of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — Zahir was arrested with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.

According to Noor's father, Zahir killed Noor with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The trial officially kicked off on October 20, 2021, when Zahir was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court. Besides him, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Zahoor.

The trial comprised 25 hearings in total, while Zahir tried to prove himself mentally ill throughout the trial. The trial court declared him physically and mentally fit, and later sentenced him to death. However, the sentence hasn't been executed as yet and the convicts have appealed against the sentences awarded to them.

More From Pakistan:

Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office

Down, but not out: How PML-N plans to keep Hamza Shahbaz in office
NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial

NAB amendment issue will be referred to Parliament: CJP Bandial
'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah

'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily': Rana Sanaullah
Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province

Fawad says PTI may ban Sanaullah, Tarar's entry to Punjab after regaining province
Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom

Shireen Mazari says 'recorder' found in her bedroom
Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold

Reko Diq to get an investment of $7b from Barrick Gold
Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven

Monsoon rains continue to pound Balochistan, kill another seven
Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit

Afghanistan bumps up coal prices once more ahead of Pakistani delegation's visit
PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case

PM Shehbaz calls upon ECP to announce 'long-delayed' ruling on PTI 'foreign funding' case
No power generation from Neelum-Jhelum plant for six months

No power generation from Neelum-Jhelum plant for six months
Toll mounts to 23 after boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus River

Toll mounts to 23 after boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus River

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan reports 459 fresh cases, zero deaths

Latest

view all