Weather update: Different parts of country to receive rain from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday warned of more monsoon rains starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) in different parts of the country.



The statement issued by the Met Office said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to the other parts of Pakistan from July 21.

Under the influence of the weather system, more rains /thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and other areas from July 20 to 26 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from 21st to 26th July with occasional gaps, the PMD said in a statement.



Intermitted rains are also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, and Sibbi from July 22 to 26.

All districts of Sindh are likely to receive rains from July 24 to 26, read the statement.

In addition to this, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to 23.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur from July 24 to 26.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period, said the met office.