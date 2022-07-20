ECP receives records of Imran Khan's anti-CEC remarks from PEMRA

Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

After review, ECP will decide on whether to take action or not against Imran Khan, says source.

Despite PTI winning Punjab by-polls, Imran Khan once again demanded CEC resignation.

ECP had asked PEMRA to provide a record of Imran Khan’s speeches, says source.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday received the record of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches and allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Geo News reported.

To keep mounting pressure on ECP for the delay in the reserved verdict of the foreign funding case, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has continuously been berating CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja over a ‘biased attitude’ and asking him to resign.

Recently, despite his party winning the Punjab by-polls, Imran Khan once again lambasted CEC and demanded his resignation. In addition, during the public gatherings in Bhukkar, Khushab, and Layyah, the former prime minister had also levelled allegations against ECP and its chief.

Following Imran Khan’s speech against CEC Sikandar Sultan, ECP had asked PEMRA to provide a record of Imran Khan’s speeches.



According to sources, ECP is reviewing Imran Khan’s speeches against CEC and after a complete review, a decision will be taken on whether to take action or not.