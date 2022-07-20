Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam (left) and Abdullah Shafique bump fists after taking a run at the fourth day of the first Test in Galle, Sri Lanka. — Twitter

GALLE: Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test.



The green shirts achieved the win in the final session of the fifth day's play to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Rain had halted Pakistan's record chase of 342 in Galle with the tourists 11 runs short of victory on the final day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.