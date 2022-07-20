 
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
SDSports desk

WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video

SDSports desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

After Abdullah Shafique impressive innings that led Pakistan to complete a record chase against Sri Lanka in the first Test, tweeps dug out videos of the Pakistani batter crooning famous Bollywood songs to celebrate. 

The 22-year-old cricketer won millions of hearts as he remained not out for 158 runs as Pakistan completed a successful record 322-run chase at Galle. 

This is not the first time Abdullah is in the spotlight. He went viral with fans earlier by singing memorable song 'Tera mera rishta purana' from Bollywood movie Awarapan.

The video from 2020 was shared by a Twitter user, seemingly an Abdullah fan, on July 19. The same user had shared another video of Abdullah where he can be seen singing 'Aye khuda' from another famous Indian movie Murder 2. 

Pakistan beat on Wednesday Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Test of a two-match series. The two teams will play each other in the final Test at the same venue from July 24.

