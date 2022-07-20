Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo

 
Chelsea Handler recently announced her breakup with Jo Koy in dramatic style.

On Monday night, the This Means War star took to Instagram and shared a video of the ex-couple celebrating their first anniversary together. 

In a clip, the former pair also informed that they are “taking a break from each other”.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress-comedian continued, “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

While gushing about Jo, she mentioned that he had been “one of the greatest gifts” of her life.

“He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future,” remarked the 47-year-old.

The former Chelsea Lately host also added, “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea also shared details about Jo’s new movie Easter Sunday and Filipino Pride in the caption.

See the Instagram post here:


