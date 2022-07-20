 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Death toll from Pakistan wedding boat accident tops 50

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

People gathered at the bank of the Indus River after the boat capsizing incident. — PPI
People gathered at the bank of the Indus River after the boat capsizing incident. — PPI

  • 26 bodies have been recovered so far.
  • A similar number of people are missing.
  • The boat was carrying around 100 passengers.

LAHORE: The death toll from a boat that capsised while carrying a wedding party in Pakistan earlier this week is presumed to have surpassed 50 after officials said Wednesday there was no hope of finding more survivors.

The overcrowded vessel was carrying around 100 passengers when it capsised Monday on the storm-swollen Indus River in Sadiqabad, central Punjab province.

Twenty-six bodies — mostly women and children — have been recovered so far, but a similar number of people are missing and presumed dead, officials said.

"It's been more than 48 hours since the incident so there's no chance of finding survivors," Kashif Nisar Gill, a spokesman for the district administration told AFP.

Most of the survivors were men who managed to swim ashore, said Gill.

Women are not widely encouraged to learn how to swim in Pakistan, where conservative modesty codes still govern much of their public behaviour.

