‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza poses with her sister and friends. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting gorgeous pictures on her social media.



Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared yet another picture with her girl gang. She captioned the snapshot: “Sisters before misters."

The 35-year-old could be seen rocking a shimmery, electric-blue jacket.



In terms of accessories, she paired them with silver earrings and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up nearly 13,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.



"Beautiful pic champion," a user commented.

"Beautiful girls," another user wrote.

"Sania! So glamorous you are," a third follower chimed in along with four heart emojis.