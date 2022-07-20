 
sports
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza poses with her sister and friends. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza poses with her sister and friends. — Instagram/mirzasaniar 

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for posting gorgeous pictures on her social media.

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared yet another picture with her girl gang. She captioned the snapshot: “Sisters before misters."

Related items

The 35-year-old could be seen rocking a shimmery, electric-blue jacket.

In terms of accessories, she paired them with silver earrings and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

Just a few hours after posting the picture, it racked up nearly 13,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans showered the picture with compliments.

"Beautiful pic champion," a user commented.

"Beautiful girls," another user wrote.

"Sania! So glamorous you are," a third follower chimed in along with four heart emojis. 

More From Sports:

Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass

Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass
British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks
'Next batting superstar': Afridi, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik all praises for Abdullah Shafique

'Next batting superstar': Afridi, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik all praises for Abdullah Shafique
WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video

WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video
Pak vs SL: Shafique stars as Pakistan break Galle record to beat Sri Lanka

Pak vs SL: Shafique stars as Pakistan break Galle record to beat Sri Lanka
16-year-old Eisha Sajid aiming to scale Broad Peak

16-year-old Eisha Sajid aiming to scale Broad Peak
Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi suffering fitness problems, undergoes MRI

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi suffering fitness problems, undergoes MRI
Pak vs SL: Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase

Pak vs SL: Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase
Naila Kiani's quest to become first Pakistani woman to summit K2 continues

Naila Kiani's quest to become first Pakistani woman to summit K2 continues
England's Ben Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

England's Ben Stokes announces shock ODI retirement
Pak vs SL: Red-hot Dinesh Chandimal takes Sri Lanka's lead over 300

Pak vs SL: Red-hot Dinesh Chandimal takes Sri Lanka's lead over 300
Pak vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam’s century ‘unique’

Pak vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam’s century ‘unique’

Latest

view all