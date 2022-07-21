Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'

Prince Harry confidently delivered his speech at the UN on Monday.

However, ahead of the his delivery, fans spotted the Duke of Sussex finding comfort in wife Meghan Markle away from the spotlight.

As the mother-of-two reached our for her husband's hands, the Duke is seen affectionately squeezing her leg.



She later wrapped her own fingers around his hand in order to comfort him.



“They just can’t get enough of each other," wrote social media user wrote.

“Love these two for being a comfort for one another, in a world full of criticisms," added another.

“So beautiful to watch," a third wrote.

“It's so genuine!” she added.

Meanwhile, body languages expert Judi James describes how Meghan “calmed” Harry's nerves ahead of the address, “looking confident and sociable”.

Ms James told Express.co.uk: “Harry’s speech might have been delivered with a sombre gravitas but his body language before and after suggested high levels of anxiety and nervousness.