 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle genuine gesture at UN wins hearts: True love
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'genuine' gesture at UN wins hearts: 'True love'

Prince Harry confidently delivered his speech at the UN on Monday.

However, ahead of the his delivery, fans spotted the Duke of Sussex finding comfort in wife Meghan Markle away from the spotlight.

As the mother-of-two reached our for her husband's hands, the Duke is seen affectionately squeezing her leg. 

She later wrapped her own fingers around his hand in order to comfort him.

“They just can’t get enough of each other," wrote social media user wrote.

“Love these two for being a comfort for one another, in a world full of criticisms," added another.

“So beautiful to watch," a third wrote.

“It's so genuine!” she added.

Meanwhile, body languages expert Judi James describes how Meghan “calmed” Harry's nerves ahead of the address, “looking confident and sociable”.

Ms James told Express.co.uk: “Harry’s speech might have been delivered with a sombre gravitas but his body language before and after suggested high levels of anxiety and nervousness.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room

Prince Harry 'bit his lip' in search of 'rock' Meghan Markle across UN room
Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame

Prince Harry, Meghan 'blankslate' over what to do with global 'Megxit' fame
'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN

'Clunking' Prince Harry was a reminder of his 'colonising roots' at UN
Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?

Book on Meghan and Harry pulled off the shelves in US, Canada and Australia?
Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun
Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'

Amber rose opens up about her role in Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s work on 'Monster'
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age

Meghan is older than she says she is? New book stirs debate on Duchess' age
Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Cash donations: Prince Charles gets clean chit

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993

Johnny Depp gave rough treatment to Leonardo DiCaprio during filming in 1993
Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look

Latest

view all