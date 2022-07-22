 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Prince Harry is 'dividing' US after harming UK with 'doom-laden' remarks

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Prince Harry is being mocked for criticising the Americans despite his position of being a British Prince.

Richard Palmer, Royal correspondent for the Daily Express shared how Americans were left “wondering why a British Prince was discussing what was going on in the US”

Speaking on Prince Harry's speech at the UN, Mr Palmer told co-host Pandora Forsyth: “He got people’s backs up again, didn’t he. He has become quite a divisive figure in the US as much probably as in the UK, he and Meghan. 

“It seems to be more on political lines over there where Republicans tend to be less keen on him.

“He had a bit of a pop at the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights and that did not seem to go down well with people on the right of politics in the US.

“People were wondering why a British Prince, albeit one that no longer represents anybody, was discussing what was going on in the US.

“And then, well, it was just quite a cataclysmic speech. It was just doom-laden, really.” 

