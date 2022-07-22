 
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George has reportedly been struggling with Prince Harry’s departure from the Firm.

Insight into the relationship between Prince George and his uncle Harry has been brought forward by The List’s Christine-Marie Liwag

According to Express, she claimed, “There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle. It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle.”

“An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit. And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids. The source shared, '[Kate] adores the way Harry plays with her children'.”

“He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'. But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered.”

“According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Harry's bond with George and Charlotte suffered as a result of the feud between the brothers.”

Before concluding she added, “The authors also alleged that Kate was 'fiercely loyal' to William. And that even during his feud with Harry, she did 'little to diffuse the situation'.”

