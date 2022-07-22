Elahi seeks SC order to bar police entry in Punjab Assembly ahead of CM poll

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter

Elahi nominates Hamza Shahbaz, deputy speaker, Punjab chief secretary and Punjab IG as respondents of case

Says Hamza is not willing to accept defeat despite losing majority in province.

Says PML-N is stooping low while trying to avoid defeat.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, PTI's candidate for the thrilling contest for Punjab chief minister's slot, has approached the Supreme Court for orders to restrict police entry in the Punjab Assembly hall during the poll for the provincial chief executive.



Punjab is once again the centre of attention as all eyes are set on the crucial session of the Assembly to hold the process of the CM's election between Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi.

"The Punjab inspector-general should be ordered to ensure that no policeman enters the Assembly hall and the sergeants look after the Assembly's security," Elahi maintained in the plea.



While speaking to the media outside the apex court, Elahi said that Hamza is not willing to accept defeat despite losing the majority in the province.

"Efforts for disrupting the election process are being made through unconstitutional steps. Illegal notice for the deployment of police officials instead of sergeants in the Assembly has been issued," Elahi said.

He said that PML-N is stooping low to try and avoid defeat, while the SC had ordered on July 1 to stage a free and fair election.

The petitioner has nominated Hamza, deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Punjab chief secretary and Punjab IGP as respondents of the case.