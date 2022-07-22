 
pakistan
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Elahi seeks SC order to bar police entry in Punjab Assembly ahead of CM poll

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter
Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter

  • Elahi nominates Hamza Shahbaz, deputy speaker, Punjab chief secretary and Punjab IG as respondents of case
  • Says Hamza is not willing to accept defeat despite losing majority in province.
  • Says PML-N is stooping low while trying to avoid defeat.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, PTI's candidate for the thrilling contest for Punjab chief minister's slot, has approached the Supreme Court for orders to restrict police entry in the Punjab Assembly hall during the poll for the provincial chief executive.

Punjab is once again the centre of attention as all eyes are set on the crucial session of the Assembly to hold the process of the CM's election between Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi.

Related items

"The Punjab inspector-general should be ordered to ensure that no policeman enters the Assembly hall and the sergeants look after the Assembly's security," Elahi maintained in the plea.

While speaking to the media outside the apex court, Elahi said that Hamza is not willing to accept defeat despite losing the majority in the province.

"Efforts for disrupting the election process are being made through unconstitutional steps. Illegal notice for the deployment of police officials instead of sergeants in the Assembly has been issued," Elahi said.

He said that PML-N is stooping low to try and avoid defeat, while the SC had ordered on July 1 to stage a free and fair election.

The petitioner has nominated Hamza, deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Punjab chief secretary and Punjab IGP as respondents of the case.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistanis flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of CM Punjab election

Pakistanis flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of CM Punjab election
PML-N officially notified as victor in PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election

PML-N officially notified as victor in PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election
Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer approaches SHC for restoration of bank accounts, CNIC

Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer approaches SHC for restoration of bank accounts, CNIC
Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervez Elahi: Thrilling Punjab CM election to shape future politics today

Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervez Elahi: Thrilling Punjab CM election to shape future politics today
Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives

Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives
Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort to garner support for CM Punjab poll

Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort to garner support for CM Punjab poll
Imran Khan asking for NRO from CEC due to foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan asking for NRO from CEC due to foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Punjab Assembly session to elect CM will be held today

Punjab Assembly session to elect CM will be held today
Those who conducted Punjab’s by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan

Those who conducted Punjab’s by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan
Muhammad Waseem appointed Sindh Public Service Commission chairperson

Muhammad Waseem appointed Sindh Public Service Commission chairperson
SBP governor to be nominated next week: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

SBP governor to be nominated next week: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail
Fazl raises questions over ‘delay’ in verdict of PTI’s 'foreign funding' case

Fazl raises questions over ‘delay’ in verdict of PTI’s 'foreign funding' case

Latest

view all