 
pakistan
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Azam Malik

Hammad Azhar to have 'important role' in Punjab as Imran Khan vows to stay close to Lahore

By
Azam Malik

Friday Jul 22, 2022

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the public on July 18, 202,2 a day after party won 15 seats in Punjab by-polls. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti
PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the public on July 18, 202,2 a day after party won 15 seats in Punjab by-polls. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

  • "I will not keep away from Lahore," PTI Chairman Imran Khan says.
  •  Former prime minister says he will visit Lahore twice a week.
  • PTI chairman also praises Yasmin Rashid for her services to party.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in an exclusive interview with Geo News on Friday, vowed to keep a close eye on Lahore — considered to be the political heart of Pakistan's largest province, Punjab.

"I will not keep away from Lahore. I will live here twice a week," he said, from his residence in Zaman Park.

Seemingly upbeat ahead of the election for the chief minister of Punjab, where PTI is favoured to win after clinching 15 seats in the recently held Punjab by-election, Khan turned to Hammad Azhar — present during the interview — saying that he will be given an "important role" whereby he will organise the party in the province.

The former prime minister also heaped praise on party leader Yasmin Rashid, saying that the ex-health minister has done tremendous work for the PTI in Punjab.

The Punjab chief minister's election will take place shortly, which is expected to be a determining factor in the country's politics — as the province holds its separate significance.

The PTI and PML-Q have fielded a joint candidate, Pervez Elahi, for the election and they have enough numbers to ensure his win — having 188 votes, which is two more than the required simple majority (186).


More to follow.

