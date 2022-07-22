 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Ellie Goulding put her toned body on display as she left a workout in Notting Hill on Friday.

The Love Me Like You Do singer stunned onlookers with her toned calves in black cycling shorts, which she teamed with a simple breezy white T-shirt.

The star threw her golden tresses up into a relaxed bun as she finished exercising.

Ellie's sporty look comes after the stunner rocked a bold feathered black bardot top as she attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait Summer Party at the swanky Chiltern Firehouse, London on Wednesday.


