 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt appears to have developed a great friendship bond with Joey King while they promoted their movie Bullet Train in Europe.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was captured having a great time with The Kissing Booth actor on France, Germany and London tours for their action movie.

The 58-year-old actor, who King takes as her mentor, was spotted sharing a laugh with the 22-year-old star on several occasions.

Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Picture Credit: Daily Mail


Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Picture Credit: Daily Mail


Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Picture Credit: Daily Mail

“I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” King told Men's Journal in a interview published earlier this month.

“He's been in the public eye for so long. It's such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” she added.

“Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt,’” she told the outlet.

“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” King revealed.

More From Entertainment:

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’
First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview
‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture
Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move
Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir

Prince Harry‘s life in US now ‘harder to sustain’ after memoir
Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts

Ellie Goulding puts her incredibly toned body on display in cycling shorts
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama's second book speaks on how to remain centered in chaotic world
Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'

Harry whispered comment to Meghan after he 'spotted William’s rictus grin'
Is there hostility between Victoria Beckham and new daughter in law Nicola Peltz?

Is there hostility between Victoria Beckham and new daughter in law Nicola Peltz?

Latest

view all