Brad Pitt seems to have great bond with 'Bullet Train' co-star Joey King

Brad Pitt appears to have developed a great friendship bond with Joey King while they promoted their movie Bullet Train in Europe.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was captured having a great time with The Kissing Booth actor on France, Germany and London tours for their action movie.

The 58-year-old actor, who King takes as her mentor, was spotted sharing a laugh with the 22-year-old star on several occasions.

“I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” King told Men's Journal in a interview published earlier this month.



“He's been in the public eye for so long. It's such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” she added.

“Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt,’” she told the outlet.

“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” King revealed.