Brazilian biker slides under bus, comes out alive

A sreengrab of the video circulating on social media. — Twitter

A Brazilian man was biking when he was thrown under a moving bus but luckily, the 19-year-old survived with only minor bruises.



The incident happened took place on Monday in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro and was caught on camera. The video has been circulating on Twitter since then.

The video shows the biker, Alex Silva Press, wearing a helmet when his bike hits a curb and falls.

Press is thrown in the air and slides under a bus. His head hits the wheel and the bus immediately comes to a stop.

A few people appear to see if he’s okay and help him pick up his bike.

Many users under the video agreed that the helmet saved his life and pointed out that people should adhere to the speed limit while driving for safety reasons.

The video was posted on Twitter by Bengaluru’s Joint Commissioner in India (@jointcptraffic) to encourage bikers to use a “good quality ISI mark helmet”.



The video has gained more than 1.7K views.