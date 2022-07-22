Coalition partners rejoice Hamza's victory, pay tribute to Chaudhry Shujaat

(Clockwise) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. — Twitter/Screengrab/AFP/File

PM Shehbaz appreciates Asif Ali Zardari for his "historic role".

Maryam blames Imran Khan of creating rifts between Chaudhry family.

"Ek Zardari sab pe bhaari," Bilawal writes on Twitter.

Following an end to Friday’s dramatic Punjab Assembly session which retained Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister of Punjab, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah for the party's victory today.



“His [Chaudhry Shujaat's] role today is the victory of democracy and constitutional values and I pay tribute to him for his contributions,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that former president Asif Ali Zardari has also played a “historic role” in his political maturity as he pulled the country out of the crisis.

The premier also thanked all coalition parties and their respected leaders for the political insight, unity, and support due to which the “democracy won.”

'Imran Khan created rifts between Chaudhry family'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of creating rifts between the Chaudhry family. Taking to her Twitter, Maryam said that Khan stole the speakership and the seat of Pervez Elahi because of his willingness to come into power.

“Shujaat took a principled decision despite the pressure and increased his respect and dignity,” she added.

'Shujaat’s decision saved country from Imrani fitna’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking during a press conference following the conclusion of the Punjab Assembly session, said Shujaat’s decision saved the country from “Imrani fitna.”



Sanaullah said that the PTI-PML-Q coalition faced defeat because of the unnecessary pride they showed after the results of the Punjab by-polls.

“We accepted our defeat in the by-polls; however, the PTI showed arrogance which is an unfavourable act,” he said, adding that all the leaders of the coalition parties appreciate the decision taken by Shujaat.

He further added that Hamza won the CM's election by the majority, stating that this is the year of elections and “we will win the general elections as well with the majority.”

Regarding Deputy Speake Dost Mazari’s verdict, the interior minister said that the decision was taken according to the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court according to which 25 members of the assembly were unseated. “The decisions taken by the apex court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are present people complaining can refer to those,” he said, telling them [PTI] to do whatever they want “we will stop them.”

“If attempts are made to disrupt law and order, this will be dealt with severely,” he warned.

'Ek Zardari sab pe bhaari'

Following Hamza's victory, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to his Twitter account and praised his father, saying, "Ek Zardari sab pe bhaari."



'As you sow, so shall you reap, so sit down'

Meanwhile, Bilalwal's sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari said that the PTI fought to take away individual right to vote and celebrated the Supreme Court's decision that individuals must follow the party head.

"Cannot go against party head vote. PTI celebrated this decision. What you reap you sow so sit down, watch your mouth and take notes," she wrote on Twitter.