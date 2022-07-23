Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating Constitution: Pervez Elahi

PTI leader Raja Basharat (L) Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi and Mahmood ur Rasheed speaking outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. —Geo News video screen grab

Pervez Elahi says Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari violated the Constitution.

Says Police were called inside the Punjab assembly building despite court orders.

Elahi says even traitors can’t do what Mazari has done.

PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi, who was PTI's candidate for the chief minister's slot, Friday castigated Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari for giving a contentious ruling on the chief minister Punjab election, saying Article 6 applies to him for subverting the Constitution.



“Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari has committed contempt of court and violated the Constitution,” said Pervez Elahi while talking to the media outside Supreme Court Lahore Registry where he has gone to file a petition against the ruling.

Pervez Elahi said Dost Mazari once again had called police inside the Punjab assembly building.

“Police were also called in the assembly on April 16 session, however, this time the court had given instructions that police will not enter the building,” he added.



Speaking about the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling, the PML-Q leader said that they had won the election as the parliamentary party had nominated him for the CM Punjab poll.

"Deputy speaker says that neither I nor my party can vote for me," said Elahi, adding, “Even traitors can’t do what he [Deputy speaker PA] has done and no one has ever done such things in history.”

Drama in Punjab Assembly

After a dramatic day, PML-N's candidate Hamza Shahbaz Friday retained the post of the Punjab chief minister after a three-vote victory against the PTI's candidate.

Dost Mazari, citing the Supreme Court's opinion on Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members in favour of Elahi "against the party line."

As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi, who was backed by the PTI, managed to bag 176 votes.

However, PML-Q challenged the ruling in the apex court through a petition filed late at night.



Pervez Elahi’s counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn filed the petition in the SC in which Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and the chief secretary have been made parties.