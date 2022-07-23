 
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with memorable moments from her 40th birthday, ‘I’m a lucky girl’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her milestone birthday. The Quantico star, who turned 40 a few days ago, took to her Instagram and shared some memorable snaps from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with family and friends.

Meanwhile, the White Tiger starlet gave her fans a rare glimpse of her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she shares with her husband Nick Jonas and left fans in awe.


In the adorable picture, baby Malti was seen wearing a ‘6 months’ pink ensemble as her dad held up a dessert with the words, "Happy 6 Months B-Day MM" written across the front.

The baby’s face remained hidden with a heart icon in the picture as Priyanka and Nick avoid exposing her to the public eye.

PeeCee captioned the series of pictures with, “Just a girl and her birthday squad!” She continued, ”So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).“

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection,” Priyanka wrote, tagging Nick and sharing her appreciation for him after organizing her birthday. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

"I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year," Priyanka concluded her post by saying, “Grateful and blessed."

